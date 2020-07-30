1/1
Joseph Charles Fisher
Joseph Charles Fisher, age 72, of Lorain, passed away at his home on Monday, July 27, 2020, after a lengthy battle with multiple sclerosis. He was born on February 4, 1948, in Lorain, where he has lived his entire life. He is a 1966 graduate of Admiral King High School. From 1970 until he retired in 1999, he owned several bars; Sunrise Inn, Surfside 6, and Mutt & Jeff’s. He was a member of the Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church as well as a long-time member of the Elk’s Club. Joseph enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing poker, and most importantly, spending time with his family. He is survived by his son, Addison (Stephanie) Fisher; his two granddaughters, Adalynn and Kinslee; and his sisters, Debra Fisher and Pam (Jon) Kirk. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard J. and Mary (nee Simeonoff) Fisher; as well as his aunt, Katie, and uncle, Robert Coteff. The family will hold private services. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst is assisting the family with services. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
