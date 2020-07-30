Joseph Charles Fisher, age 72, of Lorain, passed away at his home on Monday, July 27, 2020, after a lengthy battle with multiple sclerosis. He was born on February 4, 1948, in Lorain, where he has lived his entire life. He is a 1966 graduate of Admiral King High School. From 1970 until he retired in 1999, he owned several bars; Sunrise Inn, Surfside 6, and Mutt & Jeff’s. He was a member of the Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church as well as a long-time member of the Elk’s Club. Joseph enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing poker, and most importantly, spending time with his family. He is survived by his son, Addison (Stephanie) Fisher; his two granddaughters, Adalynn and Kinslee; and his sisters, Debra Fisher and Pam (Jon) Kirk. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard J. and Mary (nee Simeonoff) Fisher; as well as his aunt, Katie, and uncle, Robert Coteff. The family will hold private services. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst is assisting the family with services. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com
.