She was my Kate. My wife of 72 years. My sweet Kathleen.Kathleen Mae Clark passed away peacefully at home overlooking her beloved Lake Erie, following a joyous day celebrating her 92nd birthday, Saturday, May 2, 2020.Kathleen was born in Lorain, Ohio on May 2, 1928, the daughter of the late Carl and Mary (nee Rahotina) Bowditch. She grew up in Lorain, attending Fairhome Elementary, Longfellow Jr. High, was a 1946 B graduate of Lorain High School, and attended Kent State University.As a young woman, Kathleen worked at the Lorain Telephone Company. She frequently assisted the Postal Telegraph Company, sending Singing Telegrams to their customers. During World War II, she was named “Miss Jeep” for selling war bonds and stamps, receiving awards that resulted in the purchase of a Jeep for the United States Army.On November 22, 1947, at Lorain's St. John's Evangelical Reformed Church, Kathleen married her high school sweetheart, John R. (Jack) Clark of Clark & Post Architects. As a young family, she and Jack made trips with their three children across the USA in a pop-up camper, making memories at numerous National Parks. Later travels included Australia and the Great Barrier Reef, England, and Hong Kong.Kathleen was an active member and Sunday School teacher at Delaware Avenue United Methodist Church, where she also served as President of United Methodist Women. She was on the board of the YWCA and a member of the Elyria Country Club, Colony Club, Lakeland Womans Club, and Roundtable. She was also interested in knitting, needlepoint, reading, and baking family favorites. Kathleen was a fun, but tough competitor in family Canasta games! “Nana” loved to make her great grandchildren giggle with her songs, she ADORED her grandchildren, was cherished by her children and their spouses, and above all else, treasured her husband of 72 years, Jack.At only five feet tall Kathleen was filled with an abundance of love and joy. She is remembered for her sporadic whistling, immeasurable kindness, and her high leg kicks in front of the fireplace to Frank Sinatra’s “New York New York”! Large family vacations in Hawaii, Florida, Hotel Breakers Cedar Point, and the yearly family Christmas celebrations they hosted at their home (even when she was 90 years old) were highlights in her life.She loved her family and friends dearly.Kathleen is survived by husband,Jack; son, Jack T. (Cathy Schon) Clark of Lorain; their daughters: Kathy C. (Roger) Benson of Wheaton, IL. and Connie C. (Curt) Sobel of Pacific Palisades, CA.; grandchildren: Molly (Jeff) Domanski, Katy (Erik) Miller, Clark (Erika Kelley) Benson, Rachel Kathleen (Corey) Klujsza, Rick Benson, Elsa Benson, Thomas Sobel, Jay Clark Sobel, and Brett Sobel; great grandchildren: Annika, Elin Kathleen, Ingrid, and Jack Miller, James Benson, Ruth Kathleen Klujsza; and dear nieces & nephews.In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by brothers Robert and Don Bowditch.The charities close to Kathleen's heart are the Lorain Historical Society and the Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church Camp I.D.E.A.S. program.A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.The family was assisted with services by the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home For Funerals in Lorain.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
Published in The Morning Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.