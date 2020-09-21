1/1
Mitchell Adam "Mitch" Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mitchell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mitchell Adam “Mitch” Hall, 31, of Lorain, died unexpectedly on Friday September 18, 2020, at his home. He was born November 21, 1988, in Amherst, and had been a lifelong resident of Lorain’s east side. Mitch earned his GED in 2013 and worked as a handy man. He was very close with his nieces and nephews having spent much time with them. He enjoyed, gardening, grilling out, going to the lake, collecting knives and watching the "Walking Dead." He is survived by his parents, Clyde and Susan Hall (née Huhn); sisters, Kimberly Hall-Bring, Rhonda Hembree (Jeff), Amy Reiss, and Sarah Hall, all of Lorain, and Tia Hall of Elyria; nieces and nephews, Joshua, Tiffany, Zack, Dylan, Jessica (Jeremy), Cody, Austin, Karamya, Isaiah, Autumn, Mariah, Alayna, Vincent, and Vayda; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Myrtle Hall; nephew, Noah Cabler; and grandmother, Helen Temple. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and signage displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Masks must be worn by all attendees. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel with the Rev. Gary Griffith presiding. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral chapel to be applied toward funeral expenses or to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved