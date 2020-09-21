Mitchell Adam “Mitch” Hall, 31, of Lorain, died unexpectedly on Friday September 18, 2020, at his home. He was born November 21, 1988, in Amherst, and had been a lifelong resident of Lorain’s east side. Mitch earned his GED in 2013 and worked as a handy man. He was very close with his nieces and nephews having spent much time with them. He enjoyed, gardening, grilling out, going to the lake, collecting knives and watching the "Walking Dead." He is survived by his parents, Clyde and Susan Hall (née Huhn); sisters, Kimberly Hall-Bring, Rhonda Hembree (Jeff), Amy Reiss, and Sarah Hall, all of Lorain, and Tia Hall of Elyria; nieces and nephews, Joshua, Tiffany, Zack, Dylan, Jessica (Jeremy), Cody, Austin, Karamya, Isaiah, Autumn, Mariah, Alayna, Vincent, and Vayda; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Myrtle Hall; nephew, Noah Cabler; and grandmother, Helen Temple. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and signage displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Masks must be worn by all attendees. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel with the Rev. Gary Griffith presiding. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral chapel to be applied toward funeral expenses or to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
.