Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. "Dick" Mason, age 89, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at his residence on the afternoon of Sunday, June 7, 2020, while under the care of the Hospice of the Western Reserve. He was born in Lorain on June 15, 1931, to the late Joseph A. and Helen V. (nee Molnar) Mason. In his free time, Richard enjoyed model car collecting, woodworking, camping at Clare Mar Lakes, and making his famous hot sausage. He had formerly been employed by the Freuhauf Trailer Company in Avon Lake until the time of its closure; he subsequently attended Lincoln Electric School of Welding. He went on to work at the American Ship Building Company as a welder and later, as a security guard. Richard continued his career in security working at Community Health Partners / Saint Joseph Hospital until the time of his retirement in 2006. A 1947 graduate of Lorain High School, he went on to serve four years as a mechanic in the United States Air Force, where he fulfilled duty assignments attached to the 581st Air Resupply Squadron during the Korean Conflict in the Philippines and Okinawa, Japan. He was the recipient of the Korean Service Medal, the United Nation’s Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. Richard was a life member of both American Legion Post # 30 of Lorain as well as Amvets Post # 22 of Vermilion. Upon his discharge from the military and return to Lorain, he married his wife of 63 years, Sally A. (nee Barnicle). He was a parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Lorain. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four loving daughters, Linda West (Michael) of Vermilion, Kathleen Kramer of Sheffield, Sharon Cooke (Christopher) of Lorain, and Michelle Cagle (the late Christopher) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Additional survivors include 11 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and his brother, Kenneth Mason (Nancy). In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by brothers, Ernest, Robert, and Joseph Mason; and son-in-law, Christopher Cagle. Services of remembrance will be observed later with burial and military honors taking place in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Mr. Mason’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff and caregivers at the Hospice of the Western Reserve for their exceptional care and support. Contributions in his memory are encouraged to either Saint Mary’s Food Pantry or the Hospice of the Western Reserve. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with the Mason Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
