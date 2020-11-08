1/
Rev. Dr. Robert H. Schwenk
Dr. Bob, as he was known to his church members, passed away Friday morning. He was a pastor for 40 years with the United Methodist Church. Bob had donated his body to the Toledo Medical College and per his request there will be no formal services. Family and friends are urged to celebrate and remember him in their own way. If any wish to donate in his honor, they may give to the Psoriatic Arthritis Foundation. Bob was an avid photographer and greatly enjoyed traveling and photographing the beautiful sights of our country. He and his wife, Patricia, enjoyed 30 years of travel, movies, music and sharing of books.

Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2020.
