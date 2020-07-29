Tederian L. Wilson, 36, of Lorain, transitioned from this life following a lengthy illness on July 27, 2020 in the Avon Cleveland Clinic He was born February 4, 1984 in Lorain and was a life-long resident. He graduated from Southview High School in 2002 where he was an outstanding baseball player. He was a member of House of Healing Church in Elyria and was formerly employed in the meat department at Flinger’s Market in Lorain. He enjoyed art and music. Tederian will be greatly missed by his mother, Wende Wilson; his son, Dominic Wilson; his sister, Aysia Wilson; his grandmother, Beverly Wilson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Natasha McCaskill; maternal great grandparents James & Genevieve Massie Sr.; paternal great grandparents John & Olympia Wilson; an uncle, James Massie Jr.; and aunts Charlyn Woods, Dollie Massie, and Wendi Mateo. A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave in Lorain. It is required that masks are worn. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no repast will follow the service. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com