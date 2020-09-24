PITTSBURG - Helen M. Ringle, 95 of Pittsburg, KS died September 14, 2020 at Medicalodge South in Pittsburg.
She was born May 28, 1925 in rural Pittsburg the daughter of Edward and Edna (Hassen) Ringle.
Helen was a lifelong Pittsburg resident. She was raised on the family farm on Langdon Lane. She attended Pittsburg schools and graduated from Pittsburg High School.
She was a long time member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
She enjoyed a long career as a local banker.
Survivors include: include one niece and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: John Alva and William Edward Ringle, three sisters Matilda Buster, Marguerite Maloan, Pauline Cooper. Her estate will be distributed to three Pittsburg charities.
Graveside services will be 11am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Highland Park Cemetery with Sister Ann Meyer officiating. Viewing will be Saturday from 10am until the precession leaves for the cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Services are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762.