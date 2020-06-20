PITTSBURG- Kylan Sarah Shook, 19, of Pittsburg, KS, died Sunday June 14, 2020. She was born January 21, 2001, the daughter of Jared Shook and Loretta (Cole) Shook.
She attended Frontenac Schools and Pittsburg High School. Kylan enjoyed music and drawing. She always had a smile on her face and was excited to see her friends and family. She touched a lot of lives and she loved her family and friends dearly.
Survivors include her parents Jared and Christina Shook of Carl Junction, MO, Retta Shook of Pittsburg; siblings: Tayler Northcutt, Davis Carroll, Kagan Cole, Alyssa Shook, and Tinley Cole; grandparents Joe & Dora Shook, Fileda & Carl Cole and Kurt & Linda Brinkmeyer.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather William Jacoby.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Hosey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to help with final expenses, the memorials can be made on her obituary page at brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 20, 2020.