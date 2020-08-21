1/1
Richard Thompson
1945 - 2020
PITTSBURG- Richard Thompson, 75, died August 15 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was born May 27, 1945 to Oscar and Charlene Thompson. His wife, Cathie Thompson, survives at home. Other survivors include sisters Marylyn Kilgore & Patty Beard, and brothers Robert Thompson & Terald Thompson. Four children, Rich Thompson, Suzzanne Lee Thompson, Wendy Ashley and Jami Thompson. Grandchildren, Jayce & Alexis Thompson, Zane Thompson, Casey, Makena & Elissa Ashley and several nieces & nephews. Richard worked as a maintenance supervisor for several years at New Hope Services in Pittsburg, KS.
Family and friends will have a celebration of life gathering on Saturday, September 12th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Homer Cole Community Center, 3003 N Joplin, Pittsburg, KS 66762. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for Rivercross Hospice, 9920 E 42nd St #201, Tulsa, OK 74146.

Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Homer Cole Community Center
