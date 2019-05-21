Charles Henry Steele



Born: August 22, 1941; in Morris, IL



Died: May 18, 2019; in Sycamore, IL



Charles Henry Steele, age 77 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Kindred Care in Sycamore, IL. He was born on August 22, 1941 in Morris, IL the son of Donald and Mary (Harney) Steele.



Charles was united in marriage on October 14, 1961 to Judith A. Wollenweber and they spent the next 57 happy years together until her passing on August 7, 2017. He was a member of Cross Lutheran Church in Yorkville, IL. Mr. Steele was a United States Army Veteran having served in the rank of Sargent during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Yorkville America Legion Post #489. Chuck was employed, until his retirement, as a Truck Driver for Euclid Beverage in North Aurora, IL. Mr. Steele was a talented mechanic who also enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching midget car racing. After retirement, he enjoyed having his own lawn mowing business. Chuck was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Chuck is survived by his daughter, Teresa ?Teri? Steele of Yorkville, IL; his sisters, Donna Grieff and Rebecca Black, both of Morris, IL; also several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy Steele; his son, Todd Allen Steele on December 29, 1997; his brother, Richard Steele; also his brothers-in-law, Russell Grieff and Jack Black.



A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Cross Lutheran Church, 8609 Rt. 47, Yorkville, IL with Pastor Matt Conrad, officiating. Interment will take place at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Yorkville, IL.



Friends may visit from 9:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Church in Yorkville, IL.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611. Published in Morris Herald-News on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary