Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeves Funeral Home - Morris
408 East Washington Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Roth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randy Roth Obituary
Randy Roth

Born: July 11, 1957; in Seward, NE

Died: March 17, 2019; in Morris, IL

Randy Roth, age 61, of Morris, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home.

Born July 11, 1957 in Seward, NE, Randy Ray was a son of Gary and Rowene (Koerting) Roth. He moved to Seneca his sophmore year and was a 1976 graduate of Seneca High School. On September 27, 1980, Randy married Kelly Knapp, and together they made their home and raised their two daughters.

Randy was a former member of the Laborers Union #393; held employment for many years at Stockdale, and Grainco F.S., and was currently working in maintenance at the Holiday Inn Express in Morris. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and canning, and will be remembered for his love of mechanics and engines. Randy cherished his family, and his grandchildren were his greatest reward in life.

Survivors include his wife Kelly; daughters: Sarah Roth (Kevin Davies) of Joliet and Lauren Roth of Morris; grandchildren: Preston and Layla; his mother-in-law, Shirley Knapp and brother-in-law, Shawn Knapp, both of Morris and numerous nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded by his biological parents; grandmother, Fern Potter and Les and Harriett Reardanz, who were very special to him.

Green flameless cremation rites have been accorded. The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 East Washington Street in Morris from 12:00 p.m. until the time of celebration of life and remembrance at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Dr. Roy Backus will officiate.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Randy's memory to .

Randy's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/Randy-Roth

Green flameless cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris. (815-942-2500)
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeves Funeral Home - Morris
Download Now