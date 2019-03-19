Randy Roth



Born: July 11, 1957; in Seward, NE



Died: March 17, 2019; in Morris, IL



Randy Roth, age 61, of Morris, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home.



Born July 11, 1957 in Seward, NE, Randy Ray was a son of Gary and Rowene (Koerting) Roth. He moved to Seneca his sophmore year and was a 1976 graduate of Seneca High School. On September 27, 1980, Randy married Kelly Knapp, and together they made their home and raised their two daughters.



Randy was a former member of the Laborers Union #393; held employment for many years at Stockdale, and Grainco F.S., and was currently working in maintenance at the Holiday Inn Express in Morris. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and canning, and will be remembered for his love of mechanics and engines. Randy cherished his family, and his grandchildren were his greatest reward in life.



Survivors include his wife Kelly; daughters: Sarah Roth (Kevin Davies) of Joliet and Lauren Roth of Morris; grandchildren: Preston and Layla; his mother-in-law, Shirley Knapp and brother-in-law, Shawn Knapp, both of Morris and numerous nieces and nephews.



Randy was preceded by his biological parents; grandmother, Fern Potter and Les and Harriett Reardanz, who were very special to him.



Green flameless cremation rites have been accorded. The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 East Washington Street in Morris from 12:00 p.m. until the time of celebration of life and remembrance at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Dr. Roy Backus will officiate.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Randy's memory to .



Randy's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/Randy-Roth



Green flameless cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris. (815-942-2500) Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary