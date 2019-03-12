Bernard J. "Spike" Piper, age 70 of Bucyrus died Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus surrounded by his family. He was born on December 24, 1948 to the late Bernard C. and Doris (Woods) Piper.

Spike was a graduate of Bucyrus High School and went on to serve honorably in the United State Navy. He had worked as a Demolition Engineer for most of his life. Spike was a member of both the Jenkins Vaughn American Legion Post 97 in Cardington and the Laborers Local Union in Marion.

Spike is survived by 2 daughters: Tonya (Heath) Elam of Beavercreek and Brandi (Robert) Phillips of Delaware; 2 Siblings: Eric Piper of Columbus and Patricia Powell of Bucyrus; 4 grandchildren: Gabriel Phillips, Gracie Phillips, Tyler Elam, and Samantha Elam.

In addition to his parents, Spike was preceded in death by a brother Jerry Piper.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 5:00pm- 7:00pm at Gompf Funeral Home; 440 Center St. Cardington, Ohio 43315. There will be a graveside service with full military honors held at Ashley Cemetery on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00am, Pastor Erin Porter will be officiating.

Those wishing to share a memory of Spike or to express a condolence to the Piper family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.