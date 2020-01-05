Melinda Sue Hamilton, age 59, of Mount Gilead, passed away unexpectedly at her home, Friday, December 27, 2019.

On September 13, 1960, Melinda was born in Bellefontaine, OH, daughter of the late Robert and Nancy (Phalen) McFarland. She graduated from Utica High School in the Class of 1979.

On July 2, 1992, Melinda married Jack D. Hamilton in Little Mud, KY. They shared the last 27 years together as husband and wife.

Over the years Melinda worked as a packer at the Croton Egg Farm and as a stocker at Wal-Mart in Mount Vernon.

Melinda loved animals, especially her rabbits, ducks and cows. She enjoyed when family and friends came to visit and had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. She was known as "Red Streak" by many for how fast she drove around in her red T-Bird.

Melinda will be missed by four children: Richard "R.J." O'Quinn of New Mexico, Nancy (Rory) Boudinot of Greer, SC, Robert (Anastasia) O'Quinn of Ashley, OH, Justin (Angie) Hamilton of Kilbourne, OH; 11 grandchildren: Aiden, Drake, April, Timothy, Avery, Josh, Isiah, Jacob, Kyndell, riley and Chandler; two brothers: Dennis (Joan) McFarland of Frazeysburg, OH, Joe (Donna) McFarland of Mount Vernon, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family will hold private memorial services at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Melinda's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

