Noah D. "Big Nah" Prince, age 20, of Marengo, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Morrow County Hospital.

On August 17, 1998, Noah was born in Westerville, Ohio, a son of Julie M. (Hursey) Prince and Donald R. Prince. He graduated from Highland High School in the Class of 2017.

For the past year, Noah worked for Franklin International in Columbus. He was a very driven, hard worker.

Noah was a Chevy man through and through. He loved trucks, especially his Grandpa Frank's Silverado. He was always in the garage working on and fixing cars for his friends. He was kind and generous, never hesitating to help others.

More than anything, Noah looked forward to chilling with his friends. He loved to kick back a few cold ones and find something fun to do. He enjoyed mudding, 4-wheeling and tubing down the river. He always made sure he was having a blast.

Noah was a larger than life guy who truly lived life. He was always the star of the show and left everyone laughing and smiling. No matter what he was doing, he always found a way to have a good time. He was a very determined individual and if he wanted something he found a way to make it happen.

Noah will be dearly missed by his mom, Julie Prince of Fredericktown; his dad, Donald Prince of Mount Vernon; two brothers: Jordan Prince of San Diego, CA, Lucas (Rebecca Wetherbee) Prince of Marion; a sister, Gracie Prince of Fredericktown; grandmother, Patricia "Mamaw Pat" Heaberlin of Louisa, KY; his special canine companion, Chloe; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Alyssa Prince; and grandparents: Claude Prince and Frank and Carol Mulbay.

Noah's family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. They will also greet friends there from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019. A time to share special memories and stories of Noah will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Noah's memory may be made to the Morrow County Dog Shelter, 80 N. Walnut St., Suite A, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Noah's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.