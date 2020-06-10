Vivian Fodrea "Jo" Cooper
VERSAILLES — Vivian "Jo" Fodrea Cooper, 79, of Sarasota, Florida formerly of Versailles, KY, passed away June 4, 2020 in Florida.

Born July 10, 1940 in Winchester, IN, Jo was the daughter of the late James William Fodrea and Olive Berniece Deckman Fodrea.

Jo receive her B.S. Degree in 1962 from Michigan State University and retired as a Registered Dietitian with Martha Gregory & Associates in Louisville, KY. Active in her church, St. Wilfred Episcopal Church in Sarasota, FL, she served in the altar guild, a supporter of Sarasota Day of Hope and the Episcopal Relief and Development. Jo enjoyed cooking, sewing, needlepoint and attending the Sarasota Opera.

Jo is survived by her two sons, Todd Cooper and his wife Angel of Georgetown, KY; and Scott Cooper of Arnold, MD, and her grandson, Ian Cooper.

Private services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Versailles, KY. Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Rose Crest Cemetery pavilion. Fr. Dana Lockhart will officiate the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local food bank.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

Friends and family are asked to leave condolences to the family at www.ritchieandpeach.com



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
