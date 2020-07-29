Barbara Ann Wiggs Young passed away Sunday morning, July 26, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Born March 25, 1939 to Dorothy and Martin Wiggs, Barbara grew up in El Paso. After graduating from El Paso High School, she attended the University of Texas at El Paso where she received a B.S. degree in education. Barbara was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and remained an active alum throughout her life. UTEP was also where Barbara met her husband Jacob Cardwell Young, Jr in 1959. Jake and Barbara were married for 60 years. Jake and Barbara began their married life in the military where Jake was a captain in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Bliss. Barbara taught elementary school until their daughter, Erin arrived in 1964. The Youngs moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1967, and welcomed their son, Jacob Cardwell Young, III in 1968. While in Albuquerque, she made wonderful, lifelong friends and was involved in many community and social organizations. The move to Midland, Texas came in 1982. Barbara resumed her teaching career in 1988 and taught second and third graders at Emerson Elementary until she retired in 2015. Barbara was loved by her students and colleagues and was named Teacher of the Year from Emerson Elementary by the Education Committee of the Midland Chamber of Commerce and Midland Council of PTAs in 2000. Midland quickly became home to Barbara and she was active in many organizations including the Junior League of Midland, Lee High School Booster Club, Zeta Tau Alpha Alum Group. First Baptist Church of Midland, especially the Stephen Department Sunday School, was an integral part of her life where a new group of wonderful, lifelong friends was cultivated and cherished. Barbara loved and supported her family wholeheartedly. When her son Jake left Midland to play football at the University of Nebraska, she became a true Cornhusker fan. Barbara was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her passing has left a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Preceding her into Heaven is her son, Jake who passed away in 2002. She is survived by her husband, Jake Young Jr. of Midland, daughter Erin Young Hoffman and husband, Ken of Houston, daughter-in-law Laura Young Saksa and husband, Mark of Rocky River, Ohio and sisters-in-law Alleane Jones of Hockley and Cheryl Wiggs of El Paso. Most important are her three grandsons whom she adored; Andrew Cardwell Hoffman of Houston and Wilson Samuel Young and Samuel Joseph Saksa of Rocky River, Ohio. Out of respect and care for the health of Barbara's friends and family, we invite you to a graveside service to be held Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. A memorial service and celebration of life for Barbara Wiggs Young will be held as soon as safely possible. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.