Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David M. "Poppy" Cook. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Service 10:00 AM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Graveside service 4:00 PM Elm Grove Cemetery Alpine , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

David M. Cook "Poppy", 85 of Midland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00AM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel, 3800 N. Big Spring, Midland, Texas. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:00PM at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine, Texas. David was born on January 9, 1935 in Ranger, Texas to Johnnie and Anna Lee Cook. The Cook family moved to Marathon, Texas in 1945 where he graduated high school. In 1965, David became a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden and was stationed in Sanderson, Texas. In 1970, David transferred to Alpine where he continued his work as a Game Warden until he retired in 1992 as a Lieutenant. In 1980, David received the Big Bend Law Enforcement Association's Officer of the Year Award. After retiring, David served as the Alpine City Judge and was elected Brewster County Constable. David moved to Midland, Texas in 2001 where he enjoyed singing and playing bluegrass music. David played and led various bands including The Permian Basin Pickers, The David Cook Band, and The Players. These bands played at various festivals, retirement homes and the Midland Senior Center. David was a Deacon at Cuthbert Avenue Baptist Church in Midland. David is survived by his wife of 60 years Jerry Cook and sons Dean (Caryn) of Midland and Kelly (Gayle) of El Paso. He is also survived by grandchildren Kelli Cager (Kenya) of Houston, Blair Nunez (Jacob) of El Paso, Jordan Cook (Elizabeth) of Seguin, Rebekah Haren (Jordan) of Pleasanton, Kirsten Cook of Midland, David Jacob Cook (Cassie) of Odessa, Quinten Cook (Chelsea) of Midland, as well as his brother Derrell Cook of Midland. David is also survived by 14 great grandchildren. David is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Charles Wayne Cook of El Paso. David was also preceded in death by two great granddaughters, Maddy Claire Moody of Midland and Kemarah Cager of El Paso. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Stephanie, Angela and Nickie of Home Hospice of Midland. Gratitude is also extended to Jubel Reed and staff from Midland Family Medical Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kemarah's Chasing Rainbows, 3005 Kilkenny Rd., El Paso, TX 79925. Online donations can be made at

David M. Cook "Poppy", 85 of Midland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00AM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel, 3800 N. Big Spring, Midland, Texas. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:00PM at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine, Texas. David was born on January 9, 1935 in Ranger, Texas to Johnnie and Anna Lee Cook. The Cook family moved to Marathon, Texas in 1945 where he graduated high school. In 1965, David became a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden and was stationed in Sanderson, Texas. In 1970, David transferred to Alpine where he continued his work as a Game Warden until he retired in 1992 as a Lieutenant. In 1980, David received the Big Bend Law Enforcement Association's Officer of the Year Award. After retiring, David served as the Alpine City Judge and was elected Brewster County Constable. David moved to Midland, Texas in 2001 where he enjoyed singing and playing bluegrass music. David played and led various bands including The Permian Basin Pickers, The David Cook Band, and The Players. These bands played at various festivals, retirement homes and the Midland Senior Center. David was a Deacon at Cuthbert Avenue Baptist Church in Midland. David is survived by his wife of 60 years Jerry Cook and sons Dean (Caryn) of Midland and Kelly (Gayle) of El Paso. He is also survived by grandchildren Kelli Cager (Kenya) of Houston, Blair Nunez (Jacob) of El Paso, Jordan Cook (Elizabeth) of Seguin, Rebekah Haren (Jordan) of Pleasanton, Kirsten Cook of Midland, David Jacob Cook (Cassie) of Odessa, Quinten Cook (Chelsea) of Midland, as well as his brother Derrell Cook of Midland. David is also survived by 14 great grandchildren. David is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Charles Wayne Cook of El Paso. David was also preceded in death by two great granddaughters, Maddy Claire Moody of Midland and Kemarah Cager of El Paso. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Stephanie, Angela and Nickie of Home Hospice of Midland. Gratitude is also extended to Jubel Reed and staff from Midland Family Medical Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kemarah's Chasing Rainbows, 3005 Kilkenny Rd., El Paso, TX 79925. Online donations can be made at www.kemarahschasingrainbows.org . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolence can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close