Dinah Cade Thomas, age 85 of San Angelo passed away on May 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. Dinah was the first born of twin daughters to Herbert M. and Ethel Byrns Cade on December 5, 1934. She was raised and educated in the Union Community South of Lubbock and graduated from Cooper Rural High School in 1952. She went on to attend McMurray College in Abilene where she was a member of Gamma Sigma and the Press Club as well as Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Dinah married Bill Thomas in Woodrow, Texas in 1955. The couple was blessed with daughter Candy and a son Terry. Throughout her life she was an educator and worked with the Hobbs New Mexico School System and the Midland School System from which she retired after 23 years in 1998. She loved drawing, painting, decorating, sewing, traveling, and entertaining her family. Dinah was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Partners Class. Dinah (Granmamma) had a good life and deeply loved her family. Dinah was preceded in death by her parents, a brother H.M. "Jack" Cade Jr; her sister Mary Helen Breshear; her husband Bill, of sixty-one years; and her daughter, Candy. She is survived by her son Terry and his wife Russell "Rossell"; her twin sister Sue McLeroy; four grandchildren; Seven great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and friends. There are no services planned at this time. However, Dinah will be buried in Midland, Texas at Fairview Cemetery next to her husband. The family suggests memorials be made to the Candy Bussell Scholarship Fund c/o Carlsbad Foundation, 116 South Canyon, Carlsbad, NM 88221-9989 Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo. Please sign the online guest register at www.robertmassie.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 13, 2020.