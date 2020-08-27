Doris Ann Shanks, 85 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00am, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Doris was born on March 3, 1935 in Concord, NC to Dora Mullis and Charles Wensil. She married Cloyd Shanks on August 12, 1970 in Lovington, New Mexico. She worked at Walgreens for over 25 years before retiring. She was the mother of 6 children and beloved by so many others. Doris is survived by daughters, Brenda Purcella of Midland, TX; Linda Rose and husband, Ford of Midland, TX; sons, Alan Patterson and wife, Claire of Acworth, Georgia; Louis Shanks and wife, Candi of Argyle, TX, grandchildren, Ovella Kennedy, TaShauna Walker, Jeramiah Rose, Destiny Womack, Brockton Shanks, Julia Shanks, and Ryker Shanks and numerous great grandchildren. Doris is preceded in death by Father Charles Wensil, Mother Dora Mullis, brothers Buck Wensil, Pete Wensil, Morris Wensil, sisters Edith Wensil, Paulina Wensil. Sons Billy Patterson, and Tracy Shanks. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
