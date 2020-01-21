Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Warr. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Elizabeth Ann Warr, 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Ann was born on October 17, 1939 in Winfield, Kansas to Ruth and Harry Thomas. In 1962, she married the love of her life and her best friend, Donald Ray Warr, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. In 1966, they had a daughter, Gina Lorene Warr. They moved to Midland, Texas in 1968 where they set up their "forever home." Ann was small in stature but strong as steel. Although life often dealt her some unfair hands, she fought all of the challenges with courage, dignity, humor, and always with her devoted husband by her side. She found joy in caring for her beloved pets, watching old movies, and to those who knew her best it is no surprise, shopping. We will remember her infectious laugh, her quick wit, and kind heart. Ann is survived by her husband, Donald Warr of Midland; daughter, Gina Warr and daughter-in-law, Diana Williams of Hurst. The family would like to acknowledge their gratitude to the numerous doctors who provided care for her over the years. In particular, they express appreciation to Dr. Sergio Silva who improved her quality of life for many years. The family also acknowledges caregivers, Vanessa Chavanna and Aquila Watson, whose support and friendship have been invaluable. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Ann's name to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) or your animal rescue . No public services are scheduled. Please visit

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 21, 2020

