Faye Morrison Casey passed away on July 11, 2019, at her home in Manor Park. Born in Burkburnett, Texas, on September 23, 1924, to Jim and Esta Morrison, she often talked about her happy childhood in the Magnolia Camp of Stringtown. Faye, her sister Mildred, and her brother Charles epitomized the Greatest Generation. Faye married Vernon Casey at the age of 18, just before he was sent overseas as a B-17 pilot in World War II. Mildred's husband John served for three uninterrupted years on the USS Saratoga, and Charles served in the US Army in France. Faye and Mildred lived together in Wichita Falls while their husbands were overseas, and they visited Charles's wife, Pauline, who lived with their parents in Electra, every weekend - charting on a map where their loved ones might be. Charles suffered traumatic head injuries from machine-gun fire, John survived a kamikaze attack on the Saratoga with severe burns, and Vernon was shot down over enemy-occupied France and MIA for three months. After the war, families were reunited, and Mom referred to this time as "the most wonderful life in the world." Faye and Vernon moved to Midland in 1955, where they raised their three children. She worked for years in the school offices of San Jacinto and Lee High School, where kids knew immediately that they had a friend. They were met with her warm smile and always-pleasant demeanor. Indeed, this was her signature trait. Everyone who ever knew her always mentioned her smile and uplifting spirit. One friend said that she was "the most Christian woman that I have ever known." Mom would have argued with that, but the font of her strength came from her faith and her long-time stewardship with the First Christian Church. Towards the end of her 94 years, Mom told us that she was not worried about anything that she knew she was "going to wake up in a wonderful place." She enjoyed her life to the very end, even participating in the annual Manor Park Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade - ever the patriot. We pray that Mom's goodness and spirit will live on in us, and in all those who knew her. Faye is pre-deceased by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Casey; her brother Charles; and her nephews Hugh and Dick Rogers, and David Thomas. She is survived by her 99-year-old sister, Mildred Rogers (with whom she still talked on the phone for hours at a time); son Michael Casey, his wife Lyn, and their three children, Eric Casey (Danielle), Erin Casey Richardson (Fred), and Evan Casey; daughter Vickie Casey Halsey, her husband Joe Ray, and their daughter Casey Welsh (Robert); daughter Pam Casey Stoltz, her husband Gary, and their three children, Trevor (Tricia), Sawyer, and Berkeley. Each grandchild had a special connection with their grandmother. Faye's great-grandchildren also brought her much joy: Brecken and Bolton Casey; Alivia and Ashlyn Richardson; Kaylee and Brady Welsh; and Deane, Woods, and Suzy Stoltz. Special bonds of love continued through all these years - with a reciprocal loyalty beyond words - with Faye's nieces and nephews: Randy and Marion Morrison, Pat and Mary Grace Morrison, Sharon and Bob Martinez, Sandra Richardson, and Christi Nix. Our family would like to thank Mom's many devoted friends who loved her dearly, and the caring staff at Manor Park Rehab, who treated Mom like royalty. A viewing will be held at Ellis Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 18, at Resthaven Memorial Park, followed by a memorial service at First Christian Church at 10:00 a.m.

