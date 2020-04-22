Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Bailey Abernathy. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Floyd Bailey Abernathy of Midland rejoined his wife of 66 years, Helen Flora Payne, on April 20, 2020, after a short illness. Floyd was 94. Floyd was born on June 2, 1925, in Eastland, Texas. He played high school football at Eastland and maintained ties with school friends throughout his life. He married Helen on Jan. 24, 1947. After joining Mobil Oil Production Co. in 1950, they moved from Eastland to Kermit and had short stints in Oklahoma and Louisiana before landing in Midland, where he worked at the Pegasus plant, first as a meterman and then as a computer technician. Floyd and Helen were blessed with twin boys, Marshal and Micheal, in February 1954. Floyd shared his love of sports with his sons and was a loyal Cowboys and Rangers fan. He retired in 1984 and traveled extensively with his wife before settling down to enjoy his grandchildren. Floyd moved into Cimarron Place, a retirement community in Midland, after the loss of his wife on Jan. 13, 2013. Floyd is survived by sons, Marshal of Midland and Micheal and wife Carol of Sweetwater, granddaughters Dawn Abernathy of San Jose, Calif., and Megan Roan and her husband, Ethan, of Mineola and grandson Justin Abernathy and Amiee of Midland. He also is survived by great granddaughters Raegan and Kennedy of San Jose, Aurora of Midland and great grandsons Lawson, William and Rowdy of Mineola. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A private burial is planned due to COVID-19 restrictions, with a public memorial after restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are encouraged. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.