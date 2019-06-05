Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Morris Stafford. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Janet Morris Stafford, age 78, died Thursday , May 30th, 2019 with family around her. She was born in Merced, California, March 29, 1941. Janet attended Pepperdine College in Los Angeles, CA, where she met and married Robert Stafford. She continued her University education while living in Hamlin, Texas attending Abilene Christian University where she earned a Bachelors and Masters of Education and began her teaching career at Hamlin Middle School. In 1984 she began teaching at Trinity School of Midland, Texas. Teaching was more than an occupation; it was a joyful calling. Her students were a blessing and were loved dearly. She was often to say, "It's always about the students". Janet is predeceased by her father and mother, Vernon and Margaret Morris and brother, Phillip Morris. She looked forward to meeting them in Heaven. She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie E Stafford DO MPH, and Susan Stafford Jeffus Esq, Susan's husband John Jeffus, and grandchildren Alexandra Jeffus Esq, and Jared Jeffus, all of Dallas, Texas. She is also survived by her nephew and his wife Randall and Gina Morris of Graeagle, California and by Janet's niece, Monica Morris of San Jose, California. A memorial in her honor will be held at Fairmont Church of Christ 3813 Midland Dr, Midland, TX 79707 Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Janet Morris Stafford, age 78, died Thursday , May 30th, 2019 with family around her. She was born in Merced, California, March 29, 1941. Janet attended Pepperdine College in Los Angeles, CA, where she met and married Robert Stafford. She continued her University education while living in Hamlin, Texas attending Abilene Christian University where she earned a Bachelors and Masters of Education and began her teaching career at Hamlin Middle School. In 1984 she began teaching at Trinity School of Midland, Texas. Teaching was more than an occupation; it was a joyful calling. Her students were a blessing and were loved dearly. She was often to say, "It's always about the students". Janet is predeceased by her father and mother, Vernon and Margaret Morris and brother, Phillip Morris. She looked forward to meeting them in Heaven. She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie E Stafford DO MPH, and Susan Stafford Jeffus Esq, Susan's husband John Jeffus, and grandchildren Alexandra Jeffus Esq, and Jared Jeffus, all of Dallas, Texas. She is also survived by her nephew and his wife Randall and Gina Morris of Graeagle, California and by Janet's niece, Monica Morris of San Jose, California. A memorial in her honor will be held at Fairmont Church of Christ 3813 Midland Dr, Midland, TX 79707 Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close