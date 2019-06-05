Janet Morris Stafford, age 78, died Thursday , May 30th, 2019 with family around her. She was born in Merced, California, March 29, 1941. Janet attended Pepperdine College in Los Angeles, CA, where she met and married Robert Stafford. She continued her University education while living in Hamlin, Texas attending Abilene Christian University where she earned a Bachelors and Masters of Education and began her teaching career at Hamlin Middle School. In 1984 she began teaching at Trinity School of Midland, Texas. Teaching was more than an occupation; it was a joyful calling. Her students were a blessing and were loved dearly. She was often to say, "It's always about the students". Janet is predeceased by her father and mother, Vernon and Margaret Morris and brother, Phillip Morris. She looked forward to meeting them in Heaven. She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie E Stafford DO MPH, and Susan Stafford Jeffus Esq, Susan's husband John Jeffus, and grandchildren Alexandra Jeffus Esq, and Jared Jeffus, all of Dallas, Texas. She is also survived by her nephew and his wife Randall and Gina Morris of Graeagle, California and by Janet's niece, Monica Morris of San Jose, California. A memorial in her honor will be held at Fairmont Church of Christ 3813 Midland Dr, Midland, TX 79707 Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 5, 2019