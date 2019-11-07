Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Andrew Wiesen. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Send Flowers Notice

Beloved husband, father, son, and friend, Jason Andrew Wiesen, 40, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born on July 16, 1979 in Spring, Texas, to Dana Wiesen and Stephanie Wiesen, Jason graduated from Midland Christian School in 1997. After graduation, he began working as a fire sprinkler fitter at ABCO Fire Protection. In 2010, he started work with SimplexGrinnell as a fire sprinkler fitter and inspector, and most recently worked as a senior inspector and job foreman for Firetrol Protection Systems. Jason was very hard-working and dedicated to his job and his work family. Jason and Jennifer Power Wiesen married on May 22, 2004, in Midland, Texas. They have three children, Emma Grace Ann Wiesen (12), Thomas James Dana Wiesen (10), and Quinn Ava Marie Wiesen (4), all whom Jason loved dearly. He spent many weekends and vacations camping, swimming, and fishing with his family all over Texas and New Mexico. He was a devoted Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns football fan and enjoyed working on his Mustang. Jennifer and Jason were avid movie watchers and loved spending date night at the movie theater. He is preceded in death by his father, Dana Wiesen, brother, Brent Wiesen, grandparents, Mary and Robert Wiesen, grandparents, Doris and Robert Riley, and two cousins. Surviving relatives are his wife Jennifer and children Emma, Thomas, and Quinn; mother Stephanie (Bliss) Wiesen; aunt Janice (Wayne) Panning, aunt Brenda (Jim) McDonald; aunt Vickie Wiesen; uncle Greg (Lucy) Riley (and children and grandchildren); aunt Tracey (Robert) Lasater (and children and grandchild); in-laws David and Bonny Power; sister-in-law Valerie Power; sister-in-law Katie Wiesen; nephew Jackson Wiesen; and multiple loved cousins. Honorary pallbearers are his closest friends: Luke Brown, Brock Elliott, Edward Hanson, Sabin Potter, Blaine St. John, Derek Watters, Jason Watters, and Shane Windham.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 6801 East Highway 80 Odessa, Texas 79762. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a . Arrangements are being entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at

