Jesse Joe "JJ" Madrid Jr, 30, returned to God on July 4, 2020 in Odessa, TX due to a motor vehicle accident. As a veteran of the Global War on Terrorism, Jesse served honorably for 8 years before returning home to Texas. Jesse was born on August 9, 1989 in Midland, Texas. Upon graduation from High School, Jesse eagerly enlisted in the Army as an 68E Dental Specialist. After completion of Basic Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Jesse was assigned to the Republic of Korea where he would meet his then wife Fevi and also welcomed the birth of his only child Alexander Miguel Madrid. During his 8 years of service Jesse served in Korea, Honduras and South Carolina and was awarded the following awards, decorations and badges: Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (4th Award), Army Achievement Medal (10th Award), Army Good Conduct Medal (2nd Award), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Parachutist Badge and the Air Assault Badge. Jesse was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving father. A gifted athlete, Jesse completed multiple 10K runs and numerous half-marathons. He is survived by his son, Alex, mother, Linda, father, Jesse Sr, sisters, Brittany and Jacqueline, and brothers, Christoper, Julian and Christian. A private ceremony for immediate family only (due to COVID-19 restrictions) will take place in Midland, TX on July 10. Jesse's remains will be interned with fellow Veterans at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX. Please give flowers and donations to the ones that need it most in your life and honor Jesse by living everyday to the fullest. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.



