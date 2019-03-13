Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lanney Ray Proctor. View Sign

Lanney Ray Proctor, 72 years old, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on March 10, 2019. Born December 5, 1946 in Big Spring, Texas to Ralph and Anna Proctor. He is survived by his wife, Adele Proctor of 44 years, along with his children Teresa Hartline of Burnett, Tanya Gidney of Wall (Husband Dee), Stepsons Tye Box, Toby Box and Tad Box. Along with grandchildren Bradly Proctor (wife Raven), Kassidy Hartline, Dylan Gidney, Kevin Gidney, Tyler Gidney, Katie Duncan and Alyssa Box. Also, many great grandchildren. Lanney grew up farming and ranching in the Luther community with his father, uncles and great uncles. Lanney was drafted into the Army in 1965 and served in Vietnam as a MP. Lanney grew up in the church family of 14th and Main Church of Christ in Big Spring, Texas. Upon coming to San Angelo, he and Adele became members of Johnson Street Church of Christ. Lanney is proceeded in death by his parents Ralph and Anna Proctor along with his infant son, Shawn Bradley Proctor. A Celebration of life will be Saturday March 16th at 10:00AM in the Harper Chapel. A special thank you to the caregivers of Hospice of San Angelo. Family and friends can send online condolences at

