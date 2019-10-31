Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loewen Eugene Standley. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Loewen Eugene Standley, 81 of Midland, passed away at home on Monday, October 28, 2019. Services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Loewen was born on March 27, 1938 in Geronimo, Oklahoma to parents, Chuck and Mabel Standley. Following graduation at Midland High School, Loewen married his sweetheart, Barbara, and had three beautiful daughters, Bambie, Tammy, & Kristy. Throughout his dedicated years of work, Loewen managed a number of Safeway stores in the West Texas area. In the early 1980's, he joined his brother-in-law, Tommy White at Tommy White Supply. He was a staple at Tommy White Supply until his retirement and even had brush with movie stardom as the film "Waltz Across Texas" was filmed in the store. Loewen's passion for his family was second to none, but his passion for the Dallas Cowboys was pretty close. He was a diehard Cowboys fan, regardless of the team's standing (but was easier to be around when they won). Loewen and Barbara loved to travel and spent many days traveling the country in their motorhome with beloved poodle, Tiffany. Loewen was right at home with family and friends around, telling stories, and giving his grandkids a hard time, evidenced by his mischievous smile. Loewen was a faithful, earnest, and honest man who was beloved by everyone who was lucky enough to cross his path. Loewen is survived by his sister, Trenna White; two daughters, Tammy Halman & Kristy Young; sons-in-law, Steve Clinton & Jimmy Halman; grandchildren, Michael Clinton & wife Jennifer, Eric Hubbs & wife Sandra, David Clinton, Whitney Young, & Sarah Young; great grandchildren, Makaylia Clinton, Christian Cooper, & Cecily Hubbs. Loewen is preceded in death by wife, Barbara Standley and daughter, Bambie Clinton. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Home Hospice and the care of nurses Jill, Carol, and Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2304 W Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79705 and , 111 W 33rd ST, New York, NY 10001. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

