Lucille passed from this earthly world on May 4th, 2019. Lucille was born in Fort Worth, Texas on December 15, 1922, as the only child of Daniel Otto Blackmon and Earle Elizabeth (Barrett) Blackmon. The family moved to Lamesa, Texas about 1924. At the age of 10, Lucille knew that she wanted to study music. After graduating from Lamesa High School, she attended Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas. After receiving her degree, Lucille returned to Lamesa and opened a piano studio. She met and married Jack P. Everett who was just back from WW II and was teaching in Lamesa schools. They married December 21, 1947 and they were married 50 1/2 years. They had no children of their own but had hundreds while they were teaching. They taught in Ft. Hancock, Texas and Big Spring, Texas. In 1957 they moved to Midland, Texas where they completed their teaching careers. Lucille taught music for 30 years. Lucille was a member of: St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Midland Music Club, Midland County Republican Women, Midland Genealogical Society, Eastern Star, Delta Kappa Gamma, Lifetime Member of Parent Teacher Association, Texas Retired Teachers Association and Midland Association of Retired School Personnel. There came a time when Lucille's hands could not play the piano and her vision could not see the notes, but she still enjoyed singing. She is survived by her nephew, Bobby Everett; nieces, Clara Everett and Becky Jones; cousins, Sharon Hampton and Linda Wright; and many dear friends including Shirley and John Moreland, Sandra and Dusty Evans, Andrea Willard, Cathy Becker and brothers, Steve and Paul Becker. Lucille's final days were blessed with the addition of a new friend, Stephanie Lister. We are so thankful for the comfort and friendship provided by Stephanie in Lucille's final weeks. Chapel service will be held on Friday, May 10th at 11:00 at Ellis Funeral Home.

