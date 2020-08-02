Ralph L. Barker was born on February 5, 1926, and died on July 25, 2020. Ralph will be remembered for his love of God, his family, music, and his wonderful sense of humor. Ralph was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Texas, where he was married to Billie Sue Cornelius for 46 years until her death. Ralph was married to LaVerne Allen for 22 years until her death. Ralph was also preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and three brothers. He is survived by a brother George Barker and a sister Alice Nessline of Ohio; son Robert & wife Debbie Barker; daughter Barbara & husband John Koch; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ralph spent his entire career in data processing. He was active for many years at Crestview Baptist Church. In his later years, he resided in the Memory Care Unit at Manor Park. The family expresses their deep appreciation for the excellent care provided by the staff at Manor Park D ue to Covid-19 issues there will be no service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store