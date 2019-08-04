Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky Lan Jumper. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Ricky Lan Jumper of Austin, Texas died this day July 31st, 2019. Rick had been battling cancer for several years and he personally wrote this obituary. "I had the good fortune of having some idea as to when I would be leaving this earthly body, therefore I got to help in writing my own obituary. My work and business life are of little importance, I enjoyed most of the time but I was certainly not the best manager therefore many of my endeavors ended in failure. But the important things; my relationship with Jesus Christ, the joy and love I had with my daughter Meredith Jumper Ketter, and her husband JR Ketter and my two grandchildren Jackson and Allie Ann I carry with me. I love my two brothers more than anything as they have loved me through the good and bad, Ronnie and Kenny Jumper. I was blessed with many close friends, too many to list here, but a special mention to my teammates from our 1965 Permian High School football team all of you have been my best friends, and to my cousin Sue Posey whom I lived with since 2004 and helped me through many years and helped me after I was diagnosed with cancer. Billy Dale, Mike Perryman, Bill Abel, Ben Sherman, Chris Prickett, Dennis Perkins, Jay Berry, Fred Mosley, Mac Mather and Patsy Berry, the members of our Vertical Chapel life group and of course Shawn Cooper my pastor. I apologize to those I have wronged and ask for your forgiveness. My life has been so much fun, and I am very excited to be passing on to the next chapter in living in the very presence of Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior, and with my family and friends who are already in heaven or will one day be. Possibly the years I've lived with cancer have ended up being my happiest, the certainty of my own demise created a renewed thirst for the Word of God and helped mold me into a better person. The thing I would like to leave you with is to remember God is faithful and our relationship with Jesus Christ is our most important relationship, and is our only hope of glory." The family will be hosting a Celebration of life and reception on Thursday August 8th at noon at Hays Hills Baptist Church in Buda Texas. The family would like to thank the angels at Hospice Austin's Christopher House room #9 will always be special to us! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Austin's Christopher House.

