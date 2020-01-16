Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Ralph Truitt Jr.. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

January 21, 1948 - January 14, 2020 Robert was born January 21, 1948 near Roswell, New Mexico to Robert Ralph (Bob) and Dorothy Lynn Truitt. Robert graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Midland in 1966 and earned undergraduate degrees in business and accounting at Southwestern University at Georgetown in 1970. Then he pursued a Doctor of Jurisprudence at the Law School of the University of Texas at Austin. Following graduation, he worked for the Cotton, Bledsoe & Tighe law firm. Eventually he opened his own practice specializing in civil law. He enjoyed coaching youth soccer teams for both his son, Patrick and daughter, Maureen. And, for several years he was a professional referee for UIL football games. Robert also worked extensively with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. A member of the Downtown Lions Club, he helped coordinate the creation of the fire department's museum housing antique fire engines. Robert also belonged to the First Christian Church of Midland. A 32nd degree Mason, he belonged to the Midland Masonic Historical Museum and the El Paso Scottish Rite Historical Library Lodge. Inheriting the genealogy bug from his mother and father, Robert did extensive research and wrote numerous papers on aspects of family and Texas history. Robert was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, a charter member of the Descendants of Austin's Old Three Hundred and a member of numerous other heritage societies. He enjoyed hunting and often went on trips with his father-Bob, uncle-George Truitt and brothers-Brent and Steve. In later years, one of his greatest pleasures was spending time with his beloved granddaughter, Chloe. Robert was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Steve. He is survived by his parents, Robert R. Truitt, Sr. and Dorothy; his son, Patrick Truitt; his daughter, Maureen Patterson; granddaughter, Chloe Patterson; sister, Cindy Truitt; brother, Brent Truitt and his wife Janice; sister-in-law Debbie Truitt; nephews - Matthew Micajah Truitt and his wife Cathy, Luke Truitt and his wife Manali; great-nephews & niece - Leo and Milan Truitt, James and Amelia Truitt; uncle, Charles Butler and his wife Pauline; and aunt, Joann Truitt. Robert's ashes will be scattered in a private family service at the frontier cemetery on their ranch at Stephenville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

