Roy Lee Ratliff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 16 1948- April 30 2020 Born February 16 1948 to Rev George Ratliff and Beulah Spirling Ratliff. He attended Carver High School in Midland Texas. He married Shirley Robertson Ratliff in July 1971. To this union 4 children were born. He worked at Levi Strauss in Midland for many years before joining Sears as a service tech. Roy loved fishing and spending time with family. Roy is survived by second wife Scheryle Hopes-Ratliff, Four children; Kevin Ratliff of Austin TX, Keith Ratliff (Selina) of Midland TX, Roy Ratliff Jr (Sarah) of Austin TX, Trelisha Ratliff (Sharli) of Arlington TX. (13) Grandchildren, (3) Great Grandchildren (2)Sisters Ella Jean Ratliff Robertson (Ocie) Of Hearne TX, Deborah Ratliff Williams (Frank) Of Texas City TX, (1)Brother George Ratliff Jr (Frances) of Midland TX and Lots of Nieces and Nephews who will miss him dearly. He is proceeded in death by his parents Rev George Ratliff & Beulah Spirling Ratliff, Stepmother Mittie Lee Ratliff, Brother Samuel Ratliff, Sister Mae Dell Blue & First Wife Shirley Robertson Ratliff. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic The Family has decided to have a Memorial Service at a later date. The Ratliff Family would like to thank everyone for all of your thoughts and Prayers through this difficult time. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved