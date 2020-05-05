February 16 1948- April 30 2020 Born February 16 1948 to Rev George Ratliff and Beulah Spirling Ratliff. He attended Carver High School in Midland Texas. He married Shirley Robertson Ratliff in July 1971. To this union 4 children were born. He worked at Levi Strauss in Midland for many years before joining Sears as a service tech. Roy loved fishing and spending time with family. Roy is survived by second wife Scheryle Hopes-Ratliff, Four children; Kevin Ratliff of Austin TX, Keith Ratliff (Selina) of Midland TX, Roy Ratliff Jr (Sarah) of Austin TX, Trelisha Ratliff (Sharli) of Arlington TX. (13) Grandchildren, (3) Great Grandchildren (2)Sisters Ella Jean Ratliff Robertson (Ocie) Of Hearne TX, Deborah Ratliff Williams (Frank) Of Texas City TX, (1)Brother George Ratliff Jr (Frances) of Midland TX and Lots of Nieces and Nephews who will miss him dearly. He is proceeded in death by his parents Rev George Ratliff & Beulah Spirling Ratliff, Stepmother Mittie Lee Ratliff, Brother Samuel Ratliff, Sister Mae Dell Blue & First Wife Shirley Robertson Ratliff. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic The Family has decided to have a Memorial Service at a later date. The Ratliff Family would like to thank everyone for all of your thoughts and Prayers through this difficult time. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store