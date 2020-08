Shirley Jeffcoat, 77, of Midland passed away Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital. She was born February 13th, 1943 in Clarksville, Texas to Martha Stevens and Arthur Adams. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at 10 AM at Fairview Cemetery with burial to follow. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences.