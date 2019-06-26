Tony Neria Gonzales (Changito), 54, of Midland was granted his wings June 22, 2019. He was the son of Sipriano and Margarita Gonzales born July 17, 1964. He is survived by his brother Henry N. Gonzales Sr., wife Alicia. He is proceeded in death by his parents; Sipriano & Margarita Gonzales, Brothers; Joe Gonzales & Adam Gonzales. Tony was always a character willing to help when he could, he enjoyed family and friends hanging in the barrio (Dallas street), if you couldn't catch him on the block, he would be at the golf course or with his friends the Olgin's. He leaves to cherish his legacy and changito stories to his nieces and nephews Tina Gonzales, Margaret Gonzales, Enrique Gonzales-Leyva (husband Justin), Christopher Gonzales all of Midland, TX, Rosita Delgado (husband Lupe) of Glendale, AZ. Great nephews and nieces Jayden Gonzales, Alize Gonzales, EJ Gonzales-Leyva, Adalynn Lopez, Angel Gonzales, Adam Lopez. A rosary and viewing will be held Thursday June 27, 2019 7:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home, following services Friday June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 26, 2019