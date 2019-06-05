Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia C. Gonzales. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Virginia C. Gonzales resident of Midland, Texas, former resident of Alpine, Texas, closed her eyes to her earthly home and opened them to her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Midland, Texas with her beloved family by her side. She was 79. Born on May 20, 1940 in Terlingua, Texas to Francisca and Sabas Carrillo, Sr. Virginia lived a life devoted to her Heavenly Father, and mankind as a friendly, loving, and selfless creation of God. She started her waitressing career at Green Café, later working for Gallegos Mexican restaurant in the same position, later pursuing her love for children and becoming a Nanny for the Langfords. Praying of the Most Holy Rosary is held 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland, Texas. Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Those serving as pallbearers are; Patricio Serrano grandson of Garden City, Kansas, Nathan Nunez grandson of Odessa, Texas, Zac Olivas grandson of Midland, Texas, Tate Torres great grandson of Midland, Texas, Jessie and Frankie Garcia grandsons of Alpine, Texas, RaShaun Lewis great grandson of Midland, Texas, and Billy Ray Gonzales, Jr. grandson of Alpine, Texas. Our Nana was a very strong and dedicated child of God. She would always have a warm smile, as well as a kind word to greet everyone that she knew and didn't know. She loved dancing and singing her heart out to all that would listen. She was beloved by all those who surrounded her. She enjoyed listening to music at any time of the day with family and friends. Our Nana also carried a big love for Elvis Presley. One rule that she lived by, was that no matter what obstacles or challenges you faced, she asked for everyone to love and take care of one another. She would never let anyone leave with an empty or broken heart, she would pray, comfort and show love for everyone. Nana was a devoted Dallas Cowboys and Alpine Bucks fan. She would cheer and yell both her teams on every chance she got. She loved to play her Nintendo and Solitaire while enjoying a very cold Pepsi or water. She was a pillar of strength to her family and always told her family to remain strong in the face of anything that was handed to them in life. Nana herself was strong up until her beloved Savior called her home. Preceding Virginia in death is her husband Francisco "Cano" Gonzales, Sr., her Father Sabas Carrillo, Sr., her Mother Francisca "Kika" Carrillo and her younger brother Juan Jose "Sugarbear" Carrillo. Those left to cherish and honor her memory are her son Joe Richard Gonzales, of Alpine, Texas; her daughter Cynthia Gonzales of Midland, Texas; her daughter Barbara Gonzales and husband Jaime Flores of Midland, Texas; her son Billy Ray Gonzales, of Alpine, Texas; her daughter Jae Gonzales, of Alpine, Texas; her son Frank Gonzales, Jr. and wife Deanna Gonzales, of Odessa, Texas; and her daughter Tina Flores of Midland, Texas. Others keeping her memory on earth are her sisters Ana Ramirez, Oralia Escovedo and Rosie Carrillo; and her brothers Manuel Carrillo, Suzano Carrillo and Sabas Carrillo, Jr. She also had 34 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The Gonzales family would like to thank all family and friends for their prayers, support and extra strength that all of you so lovingly aided the family with. The Gonzales family has entrusted Nalley-Pickle Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

