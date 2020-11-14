1/1
Clyde Grigg
Clyde Monroe Grigg, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 13, 2020, at Central Continuing Care in Mount Airy. He was born Feb. 15, 1931, in Cleveland County, to the late Ambrose Grigg and Ila Ross Grigg. He retired from Goforth Brothers (Southco Ind) as a Master Machinist and a Lathe Operator in Shelby. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Ellen Grigg; and two brothers, Clarence and Carris Grigg. Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Sue Doby (Wayne), Ellen Williams (Robert); sons, Ricky Grigg (Tammy), and Brian Greason (Kemisha); siblings Earsie Wood, Margaret Hastings, Helen Grigg Rayfield, Ola Harmon (Larry); grandchildren Tonya Brittain, Sherry Thrift, Julie Black, Ricky Grigg Jr., Jonie Lingerfelt, and Bryson Greason; great-grandchildren Chris Watts, Erika Watts, Kristen Griffin, Megan Griffin, Brianna Thrift, Jamie Black, Morgan Morgan, Samantha Grigg, Cassie Grigg, Tyler Grigg, Burt Lingerfelt, Brandy Lingerfelt, and Gavin Lingerfelt; great-great-grandchildren Jayden Mosley and Anna DeCamp. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
