LOWGAP — Mrs. Eva Stanley Galyean, 88, of Lowgap, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Central Continuing Care. She was born in Stony Knoll, Surry County, May 8, 1930, to the late Bertha Venable Stanley and Oscar Stanley. She graduated from Copeland High School in 1948, continuing her education at Mars Hill College from 1948 until 1950. She completed her education at Appalachian State University with a B.S. degree in elementary education in 1959. She married Oke Dale Galyean Aug. 30, 1952. Mrs. Galyean taught first grade at Lowgap School from 1951 until 1987, teaching not only in the same school, but the same classroom. Mrs. Galyean was active in NCAE and NEA. Mrs. Galyean represented Lowgap School as Teacher of America in 1974; received Teacher of the Year in 1984 and 1987, and Outstanding Elementary Teacher. She was active in the Lowgap Ruritan and Ruritanette Clubs and also Home Extension of Lowgap. Mrs. Galyean was a devoted member of Mountain View Baptist Church where she served as pianist, Sunday school for kindergarten, young adults and senior adults. She taught Bible School and was active with the W.M.U. Mrs. Galyean loved being outside working in her flowers, and talking with her friends at church. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Oke Dale Galyean; her son, Kenneth Dale Galyean; one sister, Laura Hayes; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Macey Edwards and Hunter Edwards; and special family friends, Tina and Robin Edwards and Gene Easter. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Mountain View Baptist Church with Rev. Ewell Vernon, Rev. Larry Jones and Rev. Ben Mull officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 68, Lowgap, NC 27024. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.