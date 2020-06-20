Mr. Jack Edward Jones, age 93, of Mount Airy, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital. Mr. Jones was born in Surry County on Jan. 17, 1927, to the late Lacy F. and Vivian Edwards Jones. Jack was a faithful member of Grace Moravian Church as long as his health allowed. Mr. Jones was the owner of Jones Oil Company for more 50 years; he also ran the Mount Airy Driving Range and the Putt Putt at Veterans Park for many years. He was also manager of the Surry County Fair for many years; as well he ran the Mount Airy Fiddlers Convention on behalf of the VFW and American Legion; he also served a term as president of the NC Agricultural Fair Association. Mr. Jones proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII serving in Italy. He was a loving father and grandfather who will surely be missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memories are daughters, Patsy Pike of Mount Airy and Betsy Rose of Lexington; grandson, Jordan Pike (Kelly) and great-grandchildren Bennett Pike and Caroline Pike, all of Wilmington; sister, Betty Sparger of Swansboro. In addition to his parents Mr. Jones was preceded in death by wife, Rachel Hall Jones; sisters, Florence Brown, Lorraine Allred, Patsy Brown, Jerri Ann Jones as well as a brother, Lacy F. Jones Jr.; sons-in-laws, Larry J. Rose and Stuart L. Pike. Respecting the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside memorial service will be held at God's Acre at Grace Moravian Church on Tuesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. with services conducted by Dr. Neil Routh. Military Honors will be provided by Mount Airy VFW Post# 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post #9436. Moody Funeral Service of Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.