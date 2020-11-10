1/
Lucille Leftwich Hooker, 90, of Mount Airy, passed away at Northern Hospital, Skilled Care, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. She was born in Surry County, July 26, 1930, to the late Ellis and Lillie Hiatt Leftwich. Mrs. Hooker retired from Renfro Corporation and was a faithful member of the Shelton Church of the Brethren as long as her health permitted. She had such a warm and generous spirit. Mrs. Hooker was a wonderful cook and would always welcome and invite anyone to share a meal. Mrs. Hooker is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Kay Hooker, and Jon Hooker; grandchildren and spouses, Haley and Barrett Hinson, Anna and Chris Becker, Jessica Hooker, Matthew and Chiedza Hooker, Lauren Hooker, and Erin Hooker; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Ella, and Macie Hinson; sisters, Callie Martin, Betty Sutter, and Mozelle Hiatt. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hooker was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Herbert Hooker; a daughter-in-law, Fay Hooker; and a brother, Wilford Leftwich. Due to the current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens. There will not be any formal visitation. The body will lie-in-state at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, Thursday, Nov. 12, from 3 until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or Northern Skilled Care, Northern Regional Hospital, 830 Rockford St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
