Mr. Michael "Mookie" Martin Sr., age 35. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, for Michael Martin Sr. He was born July 21, 1983, to Cynthia Martin and Ricky Hawks in Surry County. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Cynthia Martin and Greg Ables; his father, Ricky Hawks; his children, Isaac Senter and his mother Jennifer Senter, Austin Martin and his mother Amber Thomas, Michael Jr., Lisa and Seanna Martin and their mother Amanda Bost, as well as his siblings, Candace Martin, Jessica Tilley, Heather Hawks and Chayton Hawks. The service will be held at Word of Faith Fellowship, 113 Scenic Outlet Lane, Mount Airy. The family will receive friends from 3-3:30 p.m. with the service to follow.
Published in Mount Airy News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019