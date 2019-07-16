Mrs. Mildred Louise Sutton Crosslin, 96, of Mount Airy, passed away on July 16, 2019. Mrs. Crosslin was born on Dec. 10, 1922, in Spearman, Texas, daughter of Austin and Lillian Cooper Sutton. She was a member of the North Main Church of Christ after she and her husband retired from the ministry. She was married to John Elis Crosslin for 57 years who preceded her in death. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend being hospitable to all she served. She is survived by her son and two daughters, and two sons in law, Linda Crosslin McDill of Whitsett, Mark Crosslin of Atlanta, Georgia, Tracy Crosslin Greenwood and Thomas J. Greenwood Jr. of Mount Airy, and Dennis and Sherie Conner of Garner; seven grandchildren, Erin Weeks and spouse Steve, Lindsay McKinney and spouse Mark, Nelson Conner, Joshua Crosslin and spouse Adrienne, Ashton Hang and spouse Mike, Caitlin McMillan and spouse David, and Morgan Greenwood; great grandchildren Alyssa and Caleb weeks, Savannah and Rebekah McKinney, James Crosslin and Marco McMillan. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Terre C. Conner, and daughter-in-law, Sally Crosslin. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20, at 12 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home of Mount Airy. The service will be conducted by Minister Dennis Conner, Minister of Brooks Avenue Church of Christ in Raleigh. Interment will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery. The Crosslin family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made North Main Street Church of Christ, 2011 North Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.come.