Mrs. Nancy Ann Edwards Johnson, 70, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Surry County on Feb. 6, 1949, to the late Ruben Clinton and Leota Elizabeth Tate Edwards. Mrs. Johnson, along with her husband, Jerry, owned and ran the House of Plants in Mount Airy, and was of the Baptist faith. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and sister who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Lee Johnson; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Lee and John Galyean; sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara Jo McMillian and friend Don Marsh, Linda Mae and Michael Goins; a brother, Jerry Edwards; brothers-in-law, Dennis McMillian, and Paul King; many nieces and nephews; special friends, David and Forrest Connell. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lea King; a brother and sister-in-law, Clinton Robert and Linda Kaye Edwards. A funeral service will be held Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Barry Clement and Mr. David Connell officiating. Burial will follow in the Edwards Family Cemetery in Cana, Virginia. The family will receive friends Saturday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.