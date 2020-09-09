Zula Goins

Zula "Sis" Myrtle Hodges Nelson Goins, age 76, of Mount Airy, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, at her home. She was born in Surry County on Oct. 10, 1943 to the late Jahue Tobe and Bertha Nichols Hodges. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are a daughter and son-in-law, Dena and Dwight Brintle; sons and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Deidra Nelson, Anthony Nelson; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Ronald Wood; as well as a brother, Jack Hodges. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goins was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Nelson; great-grandchild Lillian Brintle, brothers Jimmy and Mack Hodges. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. at Zion Primitive Baptist Church with services conducted by Rev. Gary Sawyers. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.