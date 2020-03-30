Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice M. (Hogan) Higgs, 72, of Mt. Vernon passed peacefully away with loving family by her side at Linda White Hospice on March 27, 2020. Bea was born on May 24, 1947 the daughter of Shirley and Hazel (Breeden) Hogan. Bea was married to Gary Higgs and he preceded her in death in 1994.

Bea was a kind and compassionate person who took great pride in being there for her family. She was everything that you think of when you hear the word "Mom". As her daughters and grandchildren were growing up, she was always ready to take them on a magical journey using her wonderful imagination. She loved spending time with them just being her fun loving self. Her love didn't stop with her daughters and grandchildren. She was "Aunt Bea Bea" to many of their cousins and friends, often taking them in and teaching them lessons about love and kindness. Bea was a very religious woman with a love for God that ran deep and true. As her health declined, she was unable to attend services but steadfastly read her Bible every day. At her bedside, she reassured her daughters to not worry because she knew where she was going. She was so full of love and light that she lived with the belief that everyone was equal and beautiful because they were all Gods children. She enjoyed writing and drawing. She spent hours crocheting and making quilts for her family. An adventurer at heart, she enjoyed taking trips, especially if live music was involved.

She is survived by her daughters, Becky Cambron, Bernice Jones, and Mary Higgs; grandchildren, Ashley Cauley and Nicholas Cambron; great grandchildren, Travis, Julia, Savannah; sisters, Deloris Kinchleloe, Pearlene (Dennis) Curry, and Mae Hogan. She is also survived by many neices, nephews, great neices and nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her brother, Paul Hogan.

Due to current events a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 10 am at Beech Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, IN, PO Box 667, to help defray funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at

