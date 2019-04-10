Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Guido. View Sign

Bob Guido



Robert F. Guido, 59, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away April 9, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown. He was born March 16, 1960 in Saratoga Springs, NY to the late Ralph J. and Elizabeth (DiPasquale) Guido.

Bob was a 1978 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He had worked at General Electric/Sabic for 38 years as a shift technician specialist. Bob was an avid football fan and liked sports cars. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially Sunday rides in the convertible.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph P. Guido.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon (Harmon) Guido; sons, Anthony and Garrett Guido; daughter, Lauren Guido; granddaughter, Hailey Brandt; sister, Renee (Roger) McBride; nieces, Christine (Dave) Arnold, Jennifer (Wesley) Nemitz and Bailey (Hallam); and nephew, Jackson Hallam.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Pastor Mark Tabor officiating and burial to follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am service time on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation.

Condolences may be made online at

Bob GuidoRobert F. Guido, 59, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away April 9, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown. He was born March 16, 1960 in Saratoga Springs, NY to the late Ralph J. and Elizabeth (DiPasquale) Guido.Bob was a 1978 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He had worked at General Electric/Sabic for 38 years as a shift technician specialist. Bob was an avid football fan and liked sports cars. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially Sunday rides in the convertible.He was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph P. Guido.He is survived by his wife, Shannon (Harmon) Guido; sons, Anthony and Garrett Guido; daughter, Lauren Guido; granddaughter, Hailey Brandt; sister, Renee (Roger) McBride; nieces, Christine (Dave) Arnold, Jennifer (Wesley) Nemitz and Bailey (Hallam); and nephew, Jackson Hallam.Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Pastor Mark Tabor officiating and burial to follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am service time on Friday at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation.Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon

512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

812-838-4331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close