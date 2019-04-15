Obituary



Sandy was a 1972 graduate of North High School. She had been a school bus attendant for the EVSC for many years before her retirement.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Steven R. Schneider; son, Shad (Jaime) Schneider; grandchildren, Seven and Max Schneider; sister, Deb (Tom) Krause; several cousins and close friends.

No services are being held per Sandy's request.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Condolences may be made online at

Sandra Renee (Hill) Schneider, 64, of Evansville, IN passed away April 11, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born November 7, 1954 in Evansville, IN to the late Robert E. and Mary (McCain) Hill.Sandy was a 1972 graduate of North High School. She had been a school bus attendant for the EVSC for many years before her retirement.She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Steven R. Schneider; son, Shad (Jaime) Schneider; grandchildren, Seven and Max Schneider; sister, Deb (Tom) Krause; several cousins and close friends.No services are being held per Sandy's request.Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon

512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

812-838-4331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close