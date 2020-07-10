WORTHVILLE, Ky. – Roland K. "Bubby" Carlton, 68, of Worthville died Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence in Worthville.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Jean Richmond Carlton; a son; Ronald Carlton of New Castle, Ky.; a step-daughter, Sherry (Terry) Jackson of Carrollton, Ky.; two step-sons, Scott Robbins of Bedford, Ky. and Todd (Kathleen) Helm of Burlington, Ky.; one granddaughter; several step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Carlton Sr. and Melvina Furnish Carlton.

A Graveside Service was held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Ghent Masonic Cemetery with the Rev. Graham Reynolds officiating. The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton has been entrusted with the arrangements.



