Mr. Roland K. "Bubby" Carlton
WORTHVILLE, Ky. – Roland K. "Bubby" Carlton, 68, of Worthville died Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence in Worthville.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Jean Richmond Carlton; a son; Ronald Carlton of New Castle, Ky.; a step-daughter, Sherry (Terry) Jackson of Carrollton, Ky.; two step-sons, Scott Robbins of Bedford, Ky. and Todd (Kathleen) Helm of Burlington, Ky.; one granddaughter; several step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Carlton Sr. and Melvina Furnish Carlton.
A Graveside Service was held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Ghent Masonic Cemetery with the Rev. Graham Reynolds officiating. The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News Democrat from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
