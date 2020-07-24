1/1
Charles E. Llewellyn Jr.
Charles E. Llewellyn Jr.

East Brunswick - Charles E. Llewellyn Jr, formerly of East Brunswick, NJ died Wednesday July 22, at St. Mary's Villa Residences where he was a resident for the last three years. He was husband of the late Fay A. Llewellyn, they were married for 61 years.

Born in Lynn, MA son of the late Charles and Florence Llewellyn. He was a US Army veteran serving in the Korean War and was stationed in White Sands Arsenal, NM, in the missile/rocket program. He earned a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in Textile Engineering and formerly worked for the Chicopee Division of Johnson and Johnson and Graver Chemicals. He spent his summers at Eagle Lake, Gouldsboro PA for 40 years. He enjoyed RV traveling, cruises, bowling, golfing, square dancing, Boston Red Sox, followed the space program, military history and the stock market.

Surviving is a daughter Paula Sorg, Jefferson Twp. PA, six grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son Steven, daughter Deborah Ann and two sisters; Phyllis and Edith.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to: DCIN, PO Box 21, Minot, ME 04258 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home 374 N. Main St. Archbald, PA




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harrison Funeral Home
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
