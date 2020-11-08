1/
Debra Sekula
Debra Sekula

Sayreville - Debra Sekula age 68 of Sayreville passed away Sunday November 8, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in New Brunswick to John F. and Dorothy Karwacky Sekula, she has resided in Sayreville all of her life. Debra was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University where she received two Masters Degrees. Before her retirement 4 years ago she was employed as a department director at Berkley College in Woodbridge for 10 years. She was a member of Saint Mary of Ostrabrama R. C. Church in South River where she was very active with the Altar Rosary Society. Debra was a History buff especially the British Royal Family, visiting England at least 15 times. She was an animal lover, enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City and always had a positive outlook and beautiful smile that will be missed by all who knew her.

She is predeceased by her parents John & Dorothy Sekula, and her cousin Dr Chester Karr and Rosalie Rudy. Surviving are her cousins Terena Karr, Dr Andrea Pompliano and her husband Greg, Maria & Joseph Conlan and their sons William & Charles , Alyssa Koletis and her children Angela and Anthony Koletis and John Rudy.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 9:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Avenue South River, followed by a 10am mass at Saint Mary of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in South River with burial to follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be held Tuesday from 9am to 9:30am.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found maliszewskimemorialhome.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
(732) 254-0428
