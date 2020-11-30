Doris H. Goodwin



Milltown - Doris (Schaed) Goodwin entered Eternal Life to be with her parents, Joseph M. and Helene R. (Fritz) Schaed on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home in Milltown. She was 80.



Born in South River, she attended grammar school in Sayreville, St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick, Class of 1957, and St. Peter's Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at St. Peter's Hospital and in the ER of Middlesex General, now Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital before earning a BS degree in Nursing, from Glassboro State College, now Rowan University. She became the school nurse at Joyce Kilmer School in Milltown where she worked for 34 years before retiring. She was known as "Mrs. Goody". Never having children of her own, the students were "her children" and she loved every one of them.



Doris grew up spending many hours of laughter and happiness with her older sister. She joined the Girl Scouts in South River and as an adult she became a scout leader in Milltown. Her fondest scouting memories were time spent at Camp Sacagawea around a glowing campfire and marching in the Fourth of July parade in Milltown. She enjoyed crafts, especially needlepoint, counted cross stitch and crocheting afghans, most of which were gifted to family and friends. Many lap robes were made with care for delivery to area nursing homes.



Doris has been a member of Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Milltown since 1967. She was a member of the church's Altar Rosary Society.



Surviving are her husband of 52 years,Thomas J. Goodwin; sister, Eleanor R. Eppinger of South River; and Godchildren - Arleen and Richard to remember her.



Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Wednesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Milltown. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Milltown Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 308, Milltown, NJ 08850.









